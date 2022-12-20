Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DAV School Sishupalgarh holds annual fest

Noted sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo attended the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of simple living and high thinking in students’ life. 

Published: 20th December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual function of city-based DAV Public School, Sishupalgarh was celebrated recently. Noted sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo attended the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of simple living and high thinking in students’ life. 

School president Jimut Baran Patnaik presided over the function, while principal Soubhagyalaxmi Mohanty presented the vote of thanks. Educational advisor Manoj Kumar Bhadra and secretary Madhumita Bhadra were also present. 

Vice-principal Puspanjali Panda presented the annual report of the school during the event. 
The dance and cultural programme of the annual fest included a drama on ‘Naba Kalebara’ directed by Kamalakanta Panda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp