DAV School Sishupalgarh holds annual fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual function of city-based DAV Public School, Sishupalgarh was celebrated recently. Noted sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo attended the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of simple living and high thinking in students’ life.

School president Jimut Baran Patnaik presided over the function, while principal Soubhagyalaxmi Mohanty presented the vote of thanks. Educational advisor Manoj Kumar Bhadra and secretary Madhumita Bhadra were also present.

Vice-principal Puspanjali Panda presented the annual report of the school during the event.

The dance and cultural programme of the annual fest included a drama on ‘Naba Kalebara’ directed by Kamalakanta Panda.

BHUBANESWAR: The annual function of city-based DAV Public School, Sishupalgarh was celebrated recently. Noted sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo attended the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of simple living and high thinking in students’ life. School president Jimut Baran Patnaik presided over the function, while principal Soubhagyalaxmi Mohanty presented the vote of thanks. Educational advisor Manoj Kumar Bhadra and secretary Madhumita Bhadra were also present. Vice-principal Puspanjali Panda presented the annual report of the school during the event. The dance and cultural programme of the annual fest included a drama on ‘Naba Kalebara’ directed by Kamalakanta Panda.