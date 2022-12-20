Dist admins and DFOs asked to submit action plan by month-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With forest fire season not far away, the state government has asked all divisional forest officers (DFOs) and district administrations to submit district-level action plans on wildfire management by the end of this month.

Direction to this effect has been issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department after the recent DFO conference where it was revealed that only six districts have readied action plans to tackle the fire. “The DFOs have been asked to coordinate with the district administrations in framing comprehensive district-level action plans to deal effectively with forest fire during the upcoming season,” said PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the state government fire in November last year, round-the-clock fire prevention control room at division headquarters, to be manned by an officer of deputy ranger rank, has to be made operational during the season between January 1 to June 22.

In view of the delay, sources said, the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCFs) in all forest circles have also been asked to review the preparedness and ensure adequate preventive measures are in place to check forest fire incidents.

Sources said in Similipal Tiger Reserve, which had hogged headlines in 2021 due to a large number of wildlife incidents, the coordination meeting and preparedness has already been delayed due to the recent developments related to alleged poaching of an elephant and recovery of a tiger skin from the fringe areas of the protected area.

RCCF Baripada Circle and Similipal field director T Ashok Kumar said a meeting will be convened on December 22 to discuss the action plan and preventive measures to be taken up in advance to check forest fire incidents in the tiger reserve and its periphery.

He said a village-level awareness drive involving PRI members will start from January first week, while forest fire protection squad members will be engaged by January-end. According to sources, in the last two and half months, the state witnessed around 180 forest fire mishaps which included only one large fire in Kalahandi north division in November. The state had recorded a total 51,966 incidents of wildfire in 2021, which forest officials said was reduced to half in the 2022.

