Similipal Tiger Reserve teams with territorial divisions to boost patrol

The major task will be to check trespassing of people from villages in the fringe area and other vulnerable location

Published: 20th December 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under scanner over poaching of an elephant in the core area and recovery of a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) skin from the fringe, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has formed three joint patrolling squads involving nearby territorial divisions to track movement of trespassers.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Baripada and Similipal field director T Ashok Kumar said three joint patrolling teams have been constituted involving forest staff and protection squad members of Baripada, Karanjia and Rairangpur territorial divisions that share border with the two divisions - Similipal South and North - of the tiger reserve. 

The major task of the teams will be to check trespassing of people from villages in the fringe area and other suspects to the vulnerable location for which regular foot and vehicle patrolling inside STR will be conducted to prevent poaching. 

The footpaths and small roads leading to the tiger reserve will be on the radar where the teams will carry out patrolling on a regular basis. The teams will also patrol around the anti-poaching camps and record the observations in the camp registers. 

The joint teams will also report details to DFOs of the three territorial division and deputy directors of Similipal South and North immediately and update the information and intelligence of the area covered on a daily basis.

Kumar said both the deputy directors of STR will monitor the patrolling and movement of the teams and also ensure adequate protection and patrolling measures are in place in both the core and buffer area. 
STR has been in news for all wrong reasons. Apart from the elephant poaching and seizure of tiger skin, death of a protection assistant by suicide and subsequent allegation of poor treatment to jumbos made by a mahout has put the authorities of the tiger reserve in the dock. The field director said the matters are under investigation. 

