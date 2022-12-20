Storytelling fest to return during Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Festival of International Storytelling ‘BhuFeSto’ will be back at the state capital during the hockey World Cup next month to make the sporting event more lively for the visitors. The festival to be organised by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Odisha Tourism and city-based Bakul Foundation, will be held from January 14-17 on the sidelines of the World Cup and will be a part of the city festivals ‘Dot FEST.’

A curtain raiser to BhuFeSto was organised at the Bakul library in Satyanagar on Sunday where it was announced that festival will be organised at Buddha Jayanti Park in Chandrasekharpur, Indira Gandhi Park in Unit II, APJ Abdul Kalam park near SUM Hospital and Kalabhoomi at Pokhariput between 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

The festival was first held during the 2018 Hockey World Cup in 2018 by Bakul Foundation. “It will be even bigger this time,” said festival director and founder of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra.

“When we organised BhuFeSto in 2018, we had been organising storytelling sessions in Odisha but we were new to the international storytelling circuit.

After BhuFeSto, particularly during Covid, when Bakul Foundation conducted the virtual storytelling webseries ‘Storytime @ 9’ and ‘Rabibaar Gapabaar,’ we were connected with the best storytellers from around the world and India. Almost all the storytellers in our list have confirmed their participation and are going to be performing at BhuFeSto this time,” he said.

