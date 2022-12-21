Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ICMR all set to launch new online health course on January 23

The course will cover history and evolution of one health concept, its application, relevance and success.

21st December 2022

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is all set to launch a new online course ‘one health’ on January 23.The first such online course in the country will be offered by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar under the national programme on technology enhanced learning (NPTEL).

The course will cover history and evolution of one health concept, its application, relevance and success. It has been designed for the students, early career researchers, clinicians and policy makers in view of emerging and re-emerging of infectious diseases of public health importance.

As the country emerges as a zoonotic hotspot, a holistic approach of ‘one health’ has gained importance to establish links between multi-sectors involving human and animal health to combat the emerging threats.
Any graduate and post graduate on health sciences, biomedical sciences, life sciences, environmental sciences, veterinary sciences and public health can pursue the course.

Coordinator of the course Dr Debdutta Bhattacharya said short-term health courses like ‘one health’ assumes significance post Covid-19 pandemic that taught the medical fraternity the importance of public health and possible ways to tackle the health crisis.

“The one health concept supports global health security by enhancing the communication, collaboration and coordination at the human-animal environment interface to address shared health threats such as zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance and food safety,” he said.

The course has been developed by RMRC to impart knowledge on zoonotic diseases, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, measures to control and ways to reach out to communities in alignment with the public health policies.Approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the three-month course will be offered free of cost. The NPTEL is a joint venture of the IITs and IISc funded by the Ministry of Education.

