Sainik School diamond jubilee on Dec 24-25

Published: 21st December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Express Photo | Shamim)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sainik School, Bhubaneswar is celebrating its diamond jubilee on December 24-25, commemorating 60 years of its establishment. A series of events has been planned by the school as well as the alumni association.

School principal Col Balu Bharath said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been invited to inaugurate the event. He will also unveil the bust of former CM Biju Patnaik, who had established the institution in 1962 and felicitate parents of school alumnus Captain Ashutosh Kumar, who was posthumously awarded the ‘Shaurya Chakra’.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal would address the valedictory ceremony and lay a wreath at the martyrs’ memorial.Among others, DG (infantry) Lt Gen Anil Kumar Samantara, DDG NCC Directorate Somen Banerjee and commanding officer of INS Chilka NP Pradeep will attend.

