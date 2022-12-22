Accused held by Excise dies in custody

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man arrested by Choudwar excise station for allegedly selling illicit liquor died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. Sarat Pradhan (50) was nabbed by the Excise officers at about 4 pm on Tuesday and 80 litre illicit liquor along with a multi utility vehicle were seized from him. Sources said Pradhan did not have any experience in the illegal trade but he possibly got involved in the business to make easy money.

Excise officers said a case was registered and his health condition seemed normal when he was in their custody. He had his dinner at about 8.30 pm and later complained of chest pain.He was rushed to a hospital in Choudwar and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack at about 10.45 pm. Pradhan passed away at about 11.40 pm.

“Choudwar police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection. The investigation will be carried out as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),” said an Excise officer.

