Computer lab worry for college students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the Education Ministry is laying focus on skilling college students to ready them for the job market even before they step out of their institutions, many degree students in the state do not even have the access to basic computer training. This despite the fact that several colleges are offering computer science as a major subject.

According to a report recently submitted by the department of Higher Education to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions over availability of computer labs in the state, 40 per cent of around 400 degree colleges under four regional directorates of education (RDEs) do not have the facilities. And even though some of them have a few functional computers, they are primarily meant for office work.

While the situation is better in colleges under RDE-Bhubaneswar where only seven colleges are without the labs. In western Odisha, which has the largest number of 159 degree colleges, 57 institutions do not have computer labs. North Odisha has 109 colleges but 36 of them have no such labs. Similarly in undivided Koraput region which includes Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts having 51 degree colleges, 50 per cent of the institutions do not have computer labs.

Many of these 25 colleges do not even have computers in working condition for official use. Situation is worse in colleges under Berhampur RDE where 28 colleges are operating without such labs, the majority being in Ganjam district.

