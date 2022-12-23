A slice of tribal life on canvas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tribal life and culture manifest in the vibrant paintings of artist Namita Sahoo, whose solo show was inaugurated at Town Hall in Cuttack on Thursday.Titled ‘Narrative of a Tradition: The Tribal Art’ at Town Hall in Cuttack, the exhibition showcases episodes from lives of tribals, be it religion, celebration and even agriculture.

A self-taught artist, Namita has been creating art pieces that depict the culture and daily lives of people in rural India through Warli, Saura and abstract art forms. This year, she is also exhibiting around 20 of her Gond paintings.

One of the highlights of her work is a multimedia painting of President Droupadi Murmu in the Rastrapati Bhawan. The painting is decorated with motifs with tribal life representing the roots and culture of the President, said the artist.

The other paintings in the Gond series are a unique melange of her works on tradition and livelihood. “Art is central to everything that Gond tribals do. From child birth to death, they do art for every occasion. I have tried to show some episodes from their daily lives through my paintings,” said the artist. This is her second solo exhibition.

While her medium is mostly acrylic, she also uses raw clay to show agriculture and nature in her paintings.

The exhibition includes her art works on plates, handmade jewellery, bottles and jute bags. The exhibition was inaugurated by Justice DP Choudhury, HTTI principal Satya Narayan Panda, eminent artist Baldev Maharatha and former director of ATLC Ananta Charan Sahoo. The exhibition will conclude on Friday.

