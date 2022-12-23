AIIMS surgeons replant severed hand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When Barsha Das, a young lady from Puri district, lost her left hand after it got stuck in a paddy reaper machine on a winter afternoon a couple of weeks ago, she never imagined that she would get it back and lead a normal life again.

The 25-year-old from Krushnaprasad area got a new lease of life as a team of surgeons of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar successfully replanted the completely severed hand (below elbow) after an overnight surgery that lasted nearly 10 hours.

Barsha was initially taken to a local government hospital along with the severed hand where primary treatment was given, bleeding was secured and dressing was done. The amputated hand was wrapped and kept in an ice bag.

She was rushed to the national institute after doctors at a government medical college refused to take the risk. After preliminary investigation, the AIIMS authorities decided to go for replantation as the patient was vitally stable.

Head of burns and plastic surgery department Dr Sanjay Kumar Giri said the replantation of limbs has a higher rate of success when conducted within the golden period of six hours. “But already seven hours had passed by the time the patient reached here. We decided to take it as a challenge and perform the replantation surgery on her,” he said.

Two teams of doctors and paramedics, including four plastic surgeons, two orthopaedics, three anaesthesiologists and two nursing officers conducted the procedure. While one team carried out the bench dissection of the amputated part, another team got the forearm ready to save time.

“At first, the amputated stumps were opened and debridement was done following which all the vital structures were isolated. After that, the amputated part was reattached by two bony fixations and then arterial circulation was established along with veins, followed by two major nerves that were repaired along with muscles and skin,” said Dr Giri.

Skin grafting on the patient was done after 10 days. She is on the road to recovery with intensive physiotherapy, AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said after visiting Barsha in the ward on Thursday.

