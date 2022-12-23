Focus on sanitation, enforcement in Bhubaneswar ahead of Hockey WC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak from various quarters over poor sanitation and enforcement in the city ahead of the Hockey World Cup, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have identified nine priority stretches where joint teams will be engaged to monitor cleanliness, removal of roadside encroachments and other development work.

The BDA on Thursday issued a notification stating Sishu Bhawan to Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar railway station and its surrounding, Master Canteen road, new and old airport roads, AG Square to Raj Mahal and both sides of Unit-II market building, Khandagiri to Jayadev Vihar stretch and its surrounding, Jayadev Vihar to Raj Bhawan, Jayadev Vihar to KIIT, CRP square to Fire Station square and Rasulgarh are the stretches where the teams will be deployed.

Each zone will have one team comprising officials and field staff of BDA, BMC, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and police who will oversee implementation of the sanitation measures, enforcement against encroachment and beautification work of roads in the identified stretches. Each of these teams will be headed by an OAS officer.

Supervising ongoing landscaping work, dealing with street vendors issue, monitoring street lighting, traffic and parking, improving road conditions and visitors facilities, removing illegal hoardings and advertisements and shifting urban homeless and beggars to shelter homes will also be the responsibility of these joint teams.

BDA officials said the teams will conduct meetings in the morning and review progress of the work done and plan for the next day on a daily basis. The BDA VC will review these works every week to ensure that the beautification drive started by the BDA and BMC for the World Cup are being implemented properly.

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, who made a field visit to different places in the south west zone and other parts of the city, said the enforcement against littering and violation of other sanitation norms will be viewed seriously and vendors and traders will be fined upto Rs 5,000 for the same.

BMC officials also informed that weekly festival Patha Utsav will return to the city ahead of the World Cup. The first Patha Utsav of the season will be organised on Master Canteen-Ram Mandir stretch on December 25 where the government has planned to receive the World Cup trophy.

