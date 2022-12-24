Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Churches in Capital set to celebrate Christmas with usual fervour

The members took part in Christmas prayers with inmates of the centres and also donated groceries and blankets to them.

A man wearing Santa Claus costume riding pillion on a two-wheeler in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Shamim Qureshy

BHUBANESWAR: After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, Bhubaneswar is all set to celebrate Christmas with the usual fervour this year. However, churches in the state capital have urged revellers to follow all guidelines amid the scare of Covid-19’s BF.7 variant.

Church of Christ, also known as Union Church, in Bhubaneswar started the Christmas celebrations from December 14 onwards. The members of the church visited various centres for differently-abled, visually impaired people and old age homes as part of the celebrations.

The members took part in Christmas prayers with inmates of the centres and also donated groceries and blankets to them. “While Christmas carol worship in Odia was organised on December 18, Christmas carol worship in English was held on Thursday,” said Union Church’s secretary JM Manna Whitson.

On the eve of Christmas, midnight worship will be held in the church at 11 pm on Saturday. Worship in English will be held at 10 am and Odia at 3.30 pm on Christmas day.“We are expecting a footfall of about 12,000 people including 10,000 non-christians on Christmas,” said Union Church’s member Paresh Das.

He said over the years the church has been witnessing a significant rise in the footfall of non-Christians during Christmas and New Year celebrations. He urged the visitors to follow Covid guidelines for their own and others’ safety.

