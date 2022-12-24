Crime Branch seizes DVDs of Gobinda Sahu’s postmortem

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB), investigating the alleged suicide by Gobinda Sahu in Kantabanji sub-jail, on Friday seized DVDs containing photographs and videos of his inquest and postmortem.

Officers seized the DVDs from Balangir District Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) officer. A CB team led by IG Amitendra Nath Sinha and officers of State Forensic Science Laboratory are in Kantabanji to investigate the mysterious death of Sahu. On the day, CB officers recreated the scene to ascertain how Sahu allegedly died by suicide. In an attempt to understand the incident and its sequence, the team recreated the scene with the help of a person who is approximately of the same age and weight of the deceased.

