Crime Branch seizes DVDs of Gobinda Sahu’s postmortem

In an attempt to understand the incident and its sequence, the team recreated the scene with the help of a person who is approximately of the same age and weight of the deceased. 

Published: 24th December 2022 06:21 AM

Gobinda Sahu

Gobinda Sahu was the main suspect in the Mamita Meher murder case.

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB), investigating the alleged suicide by Gobinda Sahu in Kantabanji sub-jail, on Friday seized DVDs containing photographs and videos of his inquest and postmortem.

Officers seized the DVDs from Balangir District Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) officer. A CB team led by IG Amitendra Nath Sinha and officers of State Forensic Science Laboratory are in Kantabanji to investigate the mysterious death of Sahu. On the day, CB officers recreated the scene to ascertain how Sahu allegedly died by suicide. In an attempt to understand the incident and its sequence, the team recreated the scene with the help of a person who is approximately of the same age and weight of the deceased. 

