IIT-Kharagpur felicitates SOA founder president

BHUBANESWAR: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) founder president Prof Manojranjan Nayak was on Saturday conferred with the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur for 2022. The award to Prof Nayak was conferred during the 68th convocation ceremony of IIT Kharagpur. SOA Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda received the award on behalf of Prof Nayak.

A teacher-turned-edupreneur, Prof Nayak graduated in electrical engineering from the Regional Engineering College, present NIT, at Rourkela and completed MTech in Computer Science from IIT-Kharagpur.He obtained his doctorate from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar. After working as a Professor in OUAT, Prof Nayak floated SOA and has set up ten institutions of professional learning in Bhubaneswar.

