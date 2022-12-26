Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress to start  Bharat Jodo Yatra's second phase in Odisha from January 4

The state Congress facing large scale resentment in its ranks after miserable defeats in bypolls, has decided to restart its Bharat Jodo Yatra from January 4.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state Congress facing large scale resentment in its ranks after miserable defeats in bypolls, has decided to restart its Bharat Jodo Yatra from January 4. The focus will be on western Odisha districts and second phase will start from Sundargarh district and move through Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput.

The party has decided to adopt a different strategy in western Odisha and coastal Odisha districts. While the Bharat Jodo Yatra will move through western region, the ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo’ will be in coastal Odisha districts.

Sources said that a mega rally is being planned at Bhubaneswar in February in which either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi will attend. Observers will be send to all the districts to mobilise party workers to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, new office-bearers of the state Congress will be announced very soon. OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak who returned from New Delhi is reported to have got clearance from the national leadership for announcement of the names of office-bearers. The state unit of Congress is functioning without any office-bearers for more than one year now.

