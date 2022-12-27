Annual sports day at Guru Nanak Public School

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Guests and dignitaries at the annual sports day of Guru Nanak Public School

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual sports day of Guru Nanak English Medium Public School at Sangalaisasan area of Pipili in Puri was organised recently. 

The school organised a number of sports events like 100 and 200 mtr race, javelin throw, shot put, relay race, and other team events. Jumba and Garba dance by the kids, Sambalpuri dance by the students of VI and VII and Odissi dance by the students of VIII and IX were also special attraction of the event.. 

Pipili-Delanga MLA Rudra Pratap Maharathy joined the event as the chief guest, while president S Satpal Singh,  secretary S Jaspal Singh,  vice-president Kuldip Singh Chawla, official Lajpat Chawla and principal Madhumita Sahoo were also present during the sports day and encouraged the students with their speech. The sports meet concluded with prize distribution.

