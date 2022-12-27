Honoris causa on IMD DG and organic farmer

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Addressing the students, Pathak said the convocation aims at handing over the scholars of the university to the society to perpetuate the mission of learning.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology conferred honorary doctorate degrees (honoris causa) on director general of Meteorology, India Meteorological department, Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra and organic farming practitioner Sabarmatee at its 39th convocation ceremony on Monday.

Presided over by the Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal, the event was chaired by secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education Himansu Pathak, who is also the director general of ICAR.

Addressing the students, Pathak said the convocation aims at handing over the scholars of the university to the society to perpetuate the mission of learning. Degrees in various disciplines of agriculture, allied sciences and basic sciences were awarded to 821 graduates, 510 post-graduates and 64 PhDs.

Besides, 113 gold medals and six cash prizes were distributed for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. University VC Pravat Kumar Roul and principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department Arabinda Kumar Padhee also spoke.

