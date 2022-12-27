Odisha govt to build water reservoir at Puri’s Sereikona

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to construct a water reservoir in Puri to provide piped drinking water to the pilgrim town round the clock. The proposed project ‘sourcing of water for supply of piped drinking water to Puri town’ will be developed after completion of the land acquisition process at Sereikona mouza of the urban area.

Accordingly, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has requested the water resources department to furnish details of the land losers and their bank accounts for release of funds towards disbursement of compensation to them.

Sources in the H&UD department said acting on the decision taken during a meeting chaired by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on October 6, the department made a budget provision of Rs 336.98 crore in the Supplementary Budget 2022-23 for acquisition of private land at Sereikona.

According to sources, the proposed water reservoir will help the state government in sourcing around 75 MLD of drinking water for Puri and ensure 24X7 piped water supply to its residents. It will also help in round the clock water supply to Samuka beach area of the town.

Officials said the project will help giving a further boost to the tap water project in the Puri town that became the first city in the country to have 24x7 ‘Drink from Tap’ facility in July last year. As per the information around 49 MLD water is being supplied to the town daily. This apart, 200 drinking water fountains have also been installed at various parts of the town.

