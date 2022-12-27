Sanjay Dasburma sidelined at BJD’s Puri meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD leader and former deputy chairman of the Odisha State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma seems to have fallen out of favour of the state leadership of the party.

Though several senior leaders of the party were on the dais during the foundation day celebrations, Dasburma had to seat on the side dais meant for the party MLAs and other leaders. He was seen sitting among the party workers, but was later persuaded by three senior party leaders to go and seat on the side dais.

However, Dasburma was not called to make a speech though about a dozen ministers and senior leaders addressed the function. Dasburma had strongly criticised the party leadership and alleged that it is being controlled by outside during the party’s padayatra at Puri last month. Dasburma was asked to resign from the post of deputy chairman of Odisha State Planning Board in April along with other ministers.

Though the reshuffle in the ministry was conducted after a few days, Dasburma was not appointed to his post nor accommodated by the leadership in state-run public sector undertakings. He is now general secretary (establishment) of the BJD.

