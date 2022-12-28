Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC launches food checking drive in Bhubaneswar

BMC officials said restaurants and food outlets in Nalco square and Chandrasekharpur area were checked and vendors were asked not to reuse cooking oil.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced to expedite its food checking drive in the city to ensure quality and hygiene is maintained at hotels, restaurants and roadside food joints and eateries.

BMC officials said restaurants and food outlets in Nalco square and the Chandrasekharpur area were checked and vendors were asked not to reuse cooking oil. Documents including food licences were also checked, while the food safety officers advised the food outlets to ensure proper hygiene.

“The civic body has already asked all food vendors to ensure that dual dustbin is used and within the five-metre radius of their commercial space. The violation will attract a Rs 5,000 fine,” said an official from the enforcement squad.

