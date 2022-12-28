Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Workshop on statistical system held in Bhubaneswar

While HoD of statistics department Anima Bag delivered the welcome address.

Rama Devi Women’s University

Rama Devi Women’s University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A national workshop on the ‘National Statistical System and Role of National Statistics Office’ was organised by the department of statistics of Rama Devi Women’s University here recently.

It was inaugurated by PG Council chairman Chandi Charan Rath. Speakers deliberated on the subject of official statistics which was funded by the National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations (MoSPI).

Among others, former HoD of the Statistics department of Utkal University Pradip Tripathy, deputy director general (NSSO) Srinivas Uppala and joint director of NSSTA, MoSPI, Santosh Kumar Gupta spoke.

