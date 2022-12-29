Odisha government to organise 'promotion adalat' in February first week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A ‘promotion’ Adalat will be organised by the state government in the first week of February next year.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra recently. All the heads of departments will have to complete the processing of all eligible cases of grant of promotion of eligible employees before December 31.

The vigilance directorate has been asked to expedite vigilance clearance for consideration of promotion.

While a decision has also been taken to organise a ‘pension Adalat, its modalities are being worked out.

The chief secretary has also asked all departments to complete cases related to non-issuance or pending pension before December 31.

BHUBANESWAR: A ‘promotion’ Adalat will be organised by the state government in the first week of February next year. A meeting in this regard was chaired by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra recently. All the heads of departments will have to complete the processing of all eligible cases of grant of promotion of eligible employees before December 31. The vigilance directorate has been asked to expedite vigilance clearance for consideration of promotion. While a decision has also been taken to organise a ‘pension Adalat, its modalities are being worked out. The chief secretary has also asked all departments to complete cases related to non-issuance or pending pension before December 31.