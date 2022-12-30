Bhubaneswar gears up for grand New Year celebrations, cops to check untoward incidents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the state capital, Bhubaneswar gears up for a grand New Year bash after two years, hotels, restaurants and clubs have planned a variety of events and programmes for ‘Zero Night’.The Commissionerate police too are gearing up to ensure the New Year's eve celebrations in the city remain hassle-free.

Special arrangements have been made at hotels, restaurants and clubs including Swosti Premium, Presidency, HHI Bhubaneswar, Empires, Pushpak and VITS among others.

Hotel Swosti Premium will organise ‘Let Go’ to celebrate New Year’s eve. The celebrations will begin at 7 pm and continue till 11.30-12 am. The event will include dance performances, and live music along with unlimited food and drinks, exotic mocktails, snacks and a gala dinner.

“Since we are organising New Year’s eve party after a gap of two years, the response has been overwhelming. A maximum number of our coupons have already been sold,” said a hotel staff. Similarly, organisers at HHI Bhubaneswar at Shriya Talkies Road said they will hold a special event on New Year’s eve where partygoers can groove to dance and music performances from 7 pm onwards with unlimited food and beverages.

The New Year Countdown-2023 at Pushpak Hotel will also have a live performance of singers and a fashion show as special attractions. Hotel Presidency is organising Disco Night 2023 on December 31 to celebrate New Year’s eve. Apart from hotels and restaurants, people have also planned celebrations with their families outdoors.

As the revellers are likely to come out to the streets for celebrations in good numbers, the Commissionerate police are gearing up to check untoward incidents. Check posts at 28 places will be set up to crack down on drunken driving and other traffic violations. DCP Prateek Singh said the checking will continue from 7 pm to 2 am. At least 13 platoons of the police force will be deployed at tourist spots while quick action teams will be deployed at Master Canteen, Kalpana Chowk, Khandagiri and Rasulgarh.

