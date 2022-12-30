FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: BDA readies squads with special uniform, vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enforcement squads formed for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will don a special uniform and conduct patrolling in dedicated vehicles across the city to ensure the smooth conduct of the event next month.

Officials of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) said all 17 squads formed for the world cup will have special patrolling vehicles fitted with GPS, sirens and lights. The devices have been fixed on the vehicles after approval from the Commissionerate police, said a BDA official.

He said enforcement squad members as per the direction of BDA VC Balwant Singh will also be on duty wearing special uniforms. The squads will patrol major areas in the city to intensify eviction and prevent roadside encroachments during the quadrennial event.

