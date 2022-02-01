Man kills self over failed love affair

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over a failed love affair at Nandan Vihar within Infocity police limits here on Monday. The deceased was a native of Badamba in Cuttack. He was staying with his parents in a rented accommodation and running a cafe at Infocity Square. His body was found hanging from a fan in his house. He left behind a suicide note in which he blamed his female friend for his decision to end his life.

“We are examining the content of the suicide note. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on,” said a police officer.In another incident, a 34-year-old woman from Balasore allegedly died after falling into a well on the premises of her rented house in Sriram Nagar within Lingaraj police limits. The victim was working as a conductor with Mo Bus and had resigned from her job 15 days back.

Police recovered the woman’s mobile phone. It is suspected that she was talking on the phone when she accidentally fell into the well. A case of unnatural death has been registered and probe is on, police said.