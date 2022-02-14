STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC drive to ensure ‘zero waste’ during social events

Published: 14th February 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With weddings and other social functions being organised in large numbers in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a drive to ensure ‘zero waste’ during such events. 

The drive aims at orienting event organisers against the use of single-use plastic items such as disposable plates, glass, cups and spoons that often get accumulated at the venues. 

Such waste materials have been prohibited in areas within jurisdiction of BMC under Waste Management Rules, 2016, said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo. 

He said the concept of ‘zero waste’ is also being propagated to minimise wastage of food and segregation of waste generated at the source for proper disposal. 

The ‘zero waste’ practice is being promoted in religious institutions as well as during social functions such as birthdays, marriages, thread ceremonies and funeral feasts. 

“Staff of BMC communication and sanitation wings have started contacting different event organisers beforehand and are reaching out to them at the venues to orient them on segregation and prevent wastage,” Sahoo said.  

