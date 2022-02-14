STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Candidates find new ways to influence voters

Candidates trying their luck in the panchayat elections have adopted innovative ideas to reach out to voters in Cuttack district.
 

Published: 14th February 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Candidates trying their luck in the panchayat elections have adopted innovative ideas to reach out to voters in Cuttack district.

Namitarani Padhi, wife of sarpanch candidate Chinmay Samantaray and Rajalaxmi Mohanty, wife of panchayat samiti (PS) member candidate Deba Prasad Mohanty are campaigning for their husbands in a unique manner in Panaspur gram panchayat of Mahanga block.

Flanked by supporters, both have been moving door-to-door and applying ‘alta’ on the feet of women voters. “Alta, considered auspicious, has great cultural significance. Regardless of religion, women decorate their feet with it on any auspicious day, ceremony or festival. We are applying Alta to female voters while seeking their blessings for the victory of our husbands,” said Namita and Rajalaxmi. 

Many candidates are also giving away gifts that represent their election symbols. While a sarpanch candidate from Cuttack Sadar block is giving away umbrellas to voters, some others in Barang and Niali who have received Sun as their poll symbol are giving away solar lights to the voters in their respective localities. Fish, the symbol of sarpanch candidates, is being distributed in several gram panchayats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
panchayat elections Chinmay Samantaray Rajalaxmi Mohanty
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp