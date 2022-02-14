Candidates find new ways to influence voters

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Candidates trying their luck in the panchayat elections have adopted innovative ideas to reach out to voters in Cuttack district.

Namitarani Padhi, wife of sarpanch candidate Chinmay Samantaray and Rajalaxmi Mohanty, wife of panchayat samiti (PS) member candidate Deba Prasad Mohanty are campaigning for their husbands in a unique manner in Panaspur gram panchayat of Mahanga block.

Flanked by supporters, both have been moving door-to-door and applying ‘alta’ on the feet of women voters. “Alta, considered auspicious, has great cultural significance. Regardless of religion, women decorate their feet with it on any auspicious day, ceremony or festival. We are applying Alta to female voters while seeking their blessings for the victory of our husbands,” said Namita and Rajalaxmi.

Many candidates are also giving away gifts that represent their election symbols. While a sarpanch candidate from Cuttack Sadar block is giving away umbrellas to voters, some others in Barang and Niali who have received Sun as their poll symbol are giving away solar lights to the voters in their respective localities. Fish, the symbol of sarpanch candidates, is being distributed in several gram panchayats.