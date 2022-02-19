STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economic Offences Wing freezes Rs 17 crore of Sambandh Finserve

In 2020, Deepak had approached Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd for a loan of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of lending the money to SHGs and joint liability groups.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch has frozen  Rs 17.10 crore bank balance of Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd in connection with financial frauds allegedly committed by its managing director Deepak Kindo and other family members. Investigators said that 47 bank accounts of Sambandh Finserve and sister organisations, Deepak, his wife Amrita and their close relatives have been traced so far.

In 2020, Deepak had approached Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd for a loan of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of lending the money to SHGs and joint liability groups. However, the accused did not repay the amount. The EOW officers established that Deepak had fraudulently raised more than Rs 100 crore between 2015 and 2020 from different investors/lenders like DCB Bank, Small Industries Development Bank of India, Singapore-based BOPA Microfinance, Dia Vikas Capital Pvt Ltd, among others.

Instead of onward lending of the borrowed amount, Deepak diverted the money to Sambandh Finserve’s sister organisations including Diya Dairy Agro Processor Pvt Ltd. Last month, the agency had arrested Deepak’s wife and the managing director of Diya Dairy, Amrita, for her alleged involvement in the financial fraud. Of the total loan amount availed by Sambandh Finserve through different investors/lenders, Rs 22.72 crore was diverted to the account of Diya Dairy between 2017 and 2020. The Bureau of Immigration issued a lookout circular against Deepak earlier in the month after receiving a request from the EOW.

