Odisha urban polls: Bhubaneswar civic body revises electoral roll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After facing backlash over the alleged discrepancy in the draft voter list for the upcoming urban elections, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the office of additional district magistrate (ADM) have revised the electoral roll further by rectifying the ward number of over 20,000 voters.

The final voter list for the urban elections to the civic body, however, will be published on February 24. As many as 7.27 lakh eligible voters were mentioned in the draft voter list of 67 wards released by the ADM office a week back. However, it was alleged that the names of voters from one ward had figured in another in several cases.

The ADM office received nearly 300 claims and objections seeking rectification of the draft list at booth level from different wards. Accordingly, the revised draft was prepared prior to publication of the final voter list. Sources in the ADM office said after revision of the list, the number of voters in ward number 33 has been revised to around 9,000 from existing 1,784. Similarly, thousands of voters from ward number 6 whose names had figured in the lists of other wards have also been added to the electoral roll of their own ward. The BMC has engaged 72 officials to help people inspect the draft electoral roll.