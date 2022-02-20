STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha urban polls: Bhubaneswar civic body revises electoral roll

The final voter list for the urban elections to the civic body, however, will be published on February 24.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After facing backlash over the alleged discrepancy in the draft voter list for the upcoming urban elections, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the office of additional district magistrate (ADM) have revised the electoral roll further by rectifying the ward number of over 20,000 voters. 

The final voter list for the urban elections to the civic body, however, will be published on February 24.  As many as 7.27 lakh eligible voters were mentioned in the draft voter list of 67 wards released by the ADM office a week back. However, it was alleged that the names of voters from one ward had figured in another in several cases. 

The ADM office received nearly 300 claims and objections seeking rectification of the draft list at booth level from different wards. Accordingly, the revised draft was prepared prior to publication of the final voter list. Sources in the ADM office said after revision of the  list, the number of voters in ward number 33 has been revised to around 9,000 from existing 1,784. Similarly, thousands of voters from ward number 6 whose names had figured in the lists of other wards have also been added to the electoral roll of their own ward. The BMC has engaged 72 officials to help people inspect the draft electoral roll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar Odisha polls Odisha elections Urban polls
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp