Shambhavi Puraskar 2022 for Ratnakar Sahoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based social activist Ratnakar Sahoo will be conferred the Shambhavi Puraskar 2022, instituted by Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, the CSR wing of IMFA group.

Sahoo will receive the award in the domain of education for founding ‘Ashayen’ with the primary objective of educating street children and rag-pickers and improving their lives by imparting general know-how on life skills, health and hygiene and sensitising slum children on good and bad touch.

The award that carries a citation and cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh is given to recognise people who act as agents of social change and motivate others to follow in their footsteps. Shambhavi Puraskar committee also announced the Jury Commendation Certification 2022 for Chinmayee Das of Jarapada in Angul district for her work in the healthcare sector.

The award carries Rs 50,000 cash and a citation. The recipients will be felicitated in an award ceremony on the foundation day of BIPF on March 14.