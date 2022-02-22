CSM rolls out experiential tourism platform ‘Tourque’
BHUBANESWAR: CSM Technologies has rolled out Tourque - a one-stop digital interface - that bundles all tourism products and offerings together by aggregating stakeholders connected with the tourism value chain.
CSM officials said though a number of websites and apps are available for booking travel plans, there is no seamless digital platform that brings together all tourism products and coalesces different players in a fragmented ecosystem.
Tourque fills this long-standing void in the travel value chain. “Tourque is the only seamless digital interface which offers opportunities for all and a complete assisted journey to the tourists. It aggregates both state and non-state stakeholders like government departments, hotel owners, travel operators, tour guides, cabbies and travel bloggers,” said founder and CEO of CSM Technologies Priyadarshi Nanu Pany.
Apart from being one-stop digital platform in tourism, Pany said Tourque boasts of integrated content management and digital asset management system, analytics, and a dragonfly view of the top tourism destinations.