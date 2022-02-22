STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake doc took loan of Rs 30K from driver, didn’t repay

Besides women, Swain has cheated a few MBBS aspirants, job seekers and businessmen in various parts of the country. 

Ramesh Chandra Swain

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain, arrested for marrying 17 women for money and other valuables, had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from his driver and did not repay it. This came to fore during the ongoing probe into the illegal activities of Swain by the Commissionerate Police. 

Sources said Swain instead of paying his driver salary of Rs 30,000 took a loan of the same amount from him which he never returned. The police on Monday seized two cars belonging to Swain. They have also traced over 4,000 contacts on his mobile phones. T

hree mobile phones were seized from Swain and police have contacted over 200 people so far to ascertain whether he had cheated any of them. “It is not possible to connect with all the persons found in the contact list of Swain’s mobile phones. We are calling only those who we think might have been cheated by the accused,” said a police officer. 

The police said apart from marrying 17 women, Swain had also contacted at least 62 others through various matrimonial sites. Besides women, Swain has cheated a few MBBS aspirants, job seekers and businessmen in various parts of the country. 

On Sunday, a businessman based out of West Bengal lodged a complaint in Mahila police station alleging Swain had taken a hatching machine worth over Rs 1 lakh from him but did not make the payment. “Swain impersonated as a Central government employee and told the businessman he needs 1,000 hatching machines. The businessman delivered a sample machine worth Rs 1.25 lakh and also bore the charge of Rs 20,000 and Rs 6,000 for its transportation and installation respectively,” said an officer of Mahila police station.

Swain provided cheques to the businessman which bounced due to insufficient balance. The accused neither made the payment nor returned the machine to the complainant. A video of Swain travelling in an aircraft also went viral on the day. Police said Swain rarely travelled in buses or trains and maintained a lavish lifestyle.

“About 15 bank accounts of Swain have been traced so far but we are yet to start the investigation regarding his financial trail as everyday we are receiving new complaints of cheating against him,” said a police officer.  

Police had arrested 66-year-old Swain of Kendrapara district on February 14 for allegedly marrying at least 17 women by impersonating a doctor working with the Central government. Swain had conned them for money and other valuables. 

