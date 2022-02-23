STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
​Wildlife lovers irked as NCERT omits Bhitarkanika from vegetation map

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With NCERT reportedly omitting Bhitarkanika from a wildlife map in Class IX textbook, wildlife lovers in the State have drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the error.

Khurda honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallik, in a letter to the Chief Minister, pointed out that the error exists in Chapter 5 of Class IX Social Science book of NCERT. He said that the chapter titled ‘Natural Vegetation and Wildlife’ has not included Bhitarkanika among the national parks in the wildlife reserves map. This despite the fact that Bhitarkanika was notified as a national park 24 years back.

Terming it as a ‘serious lapse’, Mallik said the core area of Bhitarkanika comprising 145 sq km was declared a national park in 1998 because of its flora and fauna; ecological, geomorphological, zoological association and importance as well as for the purpose of protection.

Besides, he said that the Similipal Biosphere Reserve, notified by the Centre on June 22, 1994 has found mention as a national park on the map although it is yet to be declared so.

"Such errors not only misrepresent facts but also keep students in the dark about a national park," Mallik said and urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter with officials concerned for rectification of the ‘erroneous map’.​

