BMC sanitation plan delay may add to people’s woes

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The unseasonal rain on Sunday and waterlogging in the State Capital should serve as a wake-up call for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) which has been sluggish in executing drainage siltation work.

Although it has managed to plan a new sanitation management system by outsourcing work to private agencies, the civic body hasn’t been able to implement it so far.

Currently, BMC manages sanitation in 10 wards and has outsourced the work in 57 remaining wards to three agencies - Jagruti, Ramky and PMR Consortium. However, drawing flak from all quarters over shoddy sanitation and desiltation work in the city, the civic body had last year decided to outsource the work of all the 67 wards under it to private agencies.

Unable to initiate the tender process on time, it extended the contract of the three existing agencies in July last year for six more months and floated fresh tenders only in January this year for garbage lifting, street sweeping, conservancy cleaning, de-weeding, bush cutting, and drainage desiltation work in 67 wards under 10 different packages.

The civic body is now waiting for the government nod to go ahead with its new system of sanitation management and drainage desiltation work in the city.

BMC sources said the model code of conduct which is in force for the ongoing panchayat elections has further delayed the process. Seven agencies have been shortlisted this month for garbage lifting, sweeping of streets, drainage desiltation, and other work in the city under 10 different packages but BMC is awaiting government approval to officially award contracts to these agencies.

Officials in the BMC engineering wing admitted to the tender delay and finalisation of agencies. They said that this has affected the drainage desiltation work.

The delay in clearing the clogged drains would cost the civic body dear as it is already struggling to deal with urban flooding. An indicator of the impending situation was the 32 mm rain on Sunday evening which left major roads and low-lying areas of the city waterlogged.

Since the government approval is awaited to engage the new agencies, the BMC plans to continue working with the existing mechanism till February end and take a decision in this regard in March.