Polling agent pours water in ballot box

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Voting at one of the booths in Balipatna block of Khurda district on Tuesday was scrapped midway after a polling agent allegedly poured water in the ballot box following a group clash among supporters of two political parties.

The incident took place at booth 3 of Somana Sasan panchayat in Balipatna block at around 12.30 pm, 30 minutes before the polling was to end. The SEC was informed about the incident and a police complaint registered at Balipatna police station.

Apart from Somana Sasan, stray incidents of violence were also reported in parts of Majhihara and Guapur panchayats of Balipatna block. Bhubaneswar block of Khurda district, which also went to polls in the fourth phase, recorded 73 per cent polling.

Officials said no major incidents of violence were reported from the block where the election was held to three ZP zones and 20 GPs. However, sources said mismanagement and lack of adequate facilities for differently-abled voters were alleged at some of the booths in the block.