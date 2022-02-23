STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Polling agent pours water in ballot box

The SEC was informed about the incident and a police complaint registered at Balipatna police station.

Published: 23rd February 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Voting at one of the booths in Balipatna block of Khurda district on Tuesday was scrapped midway after a polling agent allegedly poured water in the ballot box following a group clash among supporters of two political parties.

The incident took place at booth 3 of Somana Sasan panchayat in Balipatna block at around 12.30 pm, 30 minutes before the polling was to end. The SEC was informed about the incident and a police complaint registered at Balipatna police station.

Apart from Somana Sasan, stray incidents of violence were also reported in parts of Majhihara and Guapur panchayats of Balipatna block. Bhubaneswar block of Khurda district, which also went to polls in the fourth phase, recorded 73 per cent polling.

Officials said no major incidents of violence were reported from the block where the election was held to three ZP zones and 20 GPs. However, sources said mismanagement and lack of adequate facilities for differently-abled voters were alleged at some of the booths in the block.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balipatna block Polling Ballot Clash SEC Somana Sasan panchayat
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp