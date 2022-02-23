Youth gets new life post rare surgery at SUM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another surgical feat, neurosurgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital successfully operated upon an 18-year-old youth recently for a rare and complicated case of giant aneurysm.

The patient Subhasis Rout was admitted to the hospital after he complained of severe headache for about a month. Scanning of his brain revealed internal bleeding and his brain angio showed a large blister in the posterior cerebral artery, a condition known as giant PCA aneurysm.

Neurosurgeon Dr Atmaranjan Dash said this is a very rare condition and as per available literature only less than 30 such cases had been reported across the world. If not treated properly, it could lead to death, he said.

Dr Dash and his team undertook the eight-hour-long surgery to save the patient. After a week, he was able to talk normally and was discharged from the hospital. Others in the team included neurosurgeon Dr Satyabhushan Senapati and Dr Abhijit Acharya while the anaesthesia team comprised Dr Sudeep Mahapatra and Dr Sikha.

