CBI files three cases against businessman for Rs 58 crore fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI has registered three cases against Cuttack-based businessman Pawan Kumar Jajodia for defrauding the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, now Punjab National Bank, to the tune of Rs 58 crore by taking loans in the name of ghost organisations.

Pawan in his loan applications had claimed that all the three organisations - Maa Kalika Bhandar, Mahavir Enterprises and Kohenoor Industries - were located in Malgodown at Cuttack. Investigations, however, revealed that none of the firms operated at Malgodown. DGM of PNB circle office Paresh Kumar Das lodged the complaints with the CBI on Tuesday.

Maa Kalika Bhandar is registered in the name of Pawan, his partner late Bira Kishore Das and guarantor Jay Kumar Jajodia who had availed a loan of Rs 22.50 crore in 2016 to run it. As they did not repay the loan, it turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) in January, 2018. The bank suffered a loss of Rs 29.67 crore.

In the second case, Pawan cheated the bank by availing a loan of Rs 18.40 crore in the name of Mahavir Enterprises. He had availed the loan during 2015-2016 but it turned NPA in January, 2018 and the bank suffered loss of Rs 28.20 crore.

Similarly, CBI registered another case against him for taking a loan of Rs 17.50 crore from the bank for his third firm Kohenoor Industries. He had taken this loan in 2016-17 but did not repay it. As a result, bank faced a loss of Rs 21.45 crore.