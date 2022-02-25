Odisha reports zero Covid death after 42 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded zero Covid-19 fatality after 42 days even as 339 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the beginning of the third wave. In the third wave driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, as many as 583 deaths and 2,27,998 cases have been registered in 55 days. The case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped from 0.9 per cent (pc) in the second wave to 0.25 pc this wave.

The deaths rose from two on January 1 to 24 on February 12 as the Health and Family Welfare department reconciled the death figures in a phased manner. Ten or more people a day succumbed to the disease for almost 27 days in the last two months. The maximum 131 deaths have been recorded in Khurda, followed by 70 in Sundargarh, 59 in Balasore, 42 in Cuttack, 26 in Ganjam and 23 in Puri. The State has announced 9,045 deaths so far during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike the previous two waves, hospitalisation rate was also the lowest this time as only two to three pc patients required admission and the rest recovered in home isolation by following the treatment protocol under constant guidance of the rapid response teams. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said it was a good day for the State as there were zero deaths, zero containment zones and zero sealed buildings or apartments.

“There were also no pending death reports for audit. A large number of patients survived the wave due to vaccination and those who succumbed to the disease were also suffering from other underlying diseases. Most of the deceased included comorbid senior citizens with no vaccination or single dose vaccination,” he said.

Of the 339 fresh cases, 69 were of the 0-18 years age group. While Sundargarh reported the maximum 80 cases, followed by Khurda (36) and Gajapati (25), Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar did not report any new cases. Sixteen districts recorded cases in single digit. The active cases dropped to 3,037 after recovery of 825 patients. The State had conducted 54,396 tests and the TPR stood at 0.62 pc.