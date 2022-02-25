STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rourkela Steel Plant to be expanded: Mines Minister

He will chair ‘Conference with Mines and Industry Ministers’ of mineral rich states of the country at Konark from February 25.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and discussed the development of the steel sector in Odisha. After the meeting, Singh informed in a tweet that the Rourkela Steel Plant will be expanded which will create economic and employment opportunities in the State. Singh is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

He will chair ‘Conference with Mines and Industry Ministers’ of mineral-rich states of the country at Konark from February 25. The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan have confirmed their willingness to participate in the conference. Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development  Faggan Singh Kulaste will also address the two day conference. 

