Sukubina Samman for novelist Padmaja Paul

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Novelist Dr Padmaja Paul will receive the first Sukubina Srahsta Memorial Award on March 3 for excellence in the field of Odia literature. The award which includes cash of Rs 50,000 and a citation will be given away by eminent poet Dr Sitakanta Mohapatra.

The Sukubina Srahsta Memorial Trust was set up in the memory of Sudhir Kumar Bijayendra Narayan, noted Odia short story writer and philanthropist, popularly known as Japani Babu, after his death in July last year. It is aimed at promoting literature, art and culture of Odisha. The recipient was selected by an eminent panel of judges and trustees including Jitendra Narayan Dash (Dash Benhur), Prof Jatindra Kumar Nayak, Dr Gourahari Das and Pradeep Biswal.

The first volume of Japani Babu’s complete works titled ‘Japani Babanka Katha Samahara’ published by Paschima publications will also be released on the occasion. The award will be given annually on his birthday to deserving candidates in the field of Odia literature, art and culture.

‘Reservation for third gender in urban polls not feasible’

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has fixed May 9 for hearing the writ petition seeking two per cent reservation for third gender in the urban local body polls. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik fixed the date after the State government filed a counter affidavit in response to the petition on Wednesday. President of Transgender Community and social activist Meera Parida had filed the petition. The bench expected the petitioner to file a rejoinder by then.

In the affidavit, the State government said there is no such provision for the third gender anywhere in the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 regarding reservation of seats in election for them. “No isolated decision is possible at the level of the Housing & Urban Development department, when the Constitution of India in Articles 330, 332 and Section 9 (1) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 are silent about it.” It added that taking this into consideration, two per cent reservation for third gender does not appear to be feasible.

Live up to people’s aspirations

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday exhorted the probationers of the State Judicial Service to fulfill the aspirations of the people as per the Mo Sarkar and 5T initiatives. Interacting with the probationers on an exposure visit to the State secretariat, the Chief Secretary said, “People are the center of governance and their aspiration is supreme in a democratic system.” He said that all four pillars of democracy work towards meeting the aspirations of the people.