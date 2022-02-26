No Shivaratri congregation at Lingaraj shrine  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC on Friday allowed celebration of Maha Shivaratri at 11th century Lingaraj temple in a restricted manner on March 1.

According to the civic body order, devotees will not be allowed for ‘sahanamela’ darshan and entry into the sanctum sanctorum. Devotees will be allowed ‘darshan’ of Lord Lingaraj from Aada Katha only. However, they cannot offer puja at the Aada Katha.

Servitors will perform all rituals on the day with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and devotees will be required to maintain a social distance of six feet and wear masks.

The civic body has also banned any kind of mela or congregation of temporary vendors outside the temple to avoid crowding and keep the transmission of the virus in check. ​