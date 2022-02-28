STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar police raid fake doctor's clinic, find underground room

They are probing if Swain carried out any medical procedures there illegally.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police investigating frauds committed by fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain raided his clinic in Dhenkanal district and found an underground room in the building. 

They are probing if Swain carried out any medical procedures there illegally. The clinic Sai Shree was set up by Swain in Kamakhyanagar in 1997 without having the requisite permission. The raids were conducted on Saturday but prior to that, most of the staff had fled the facility and police came across only the caretaker.

Swain had started a clinic in a rented building in Kamakhyanagar in 1992-1993 by impersonating a doctor and made a lot of money by cheating unsuspecting patients. He then purchased land in the same locality and set up a new building to accommodate the clinic in 1997 which he named Sai Shree, police said. The clinic is in operation and has 17 to 18 rooms but all are vacant now.

Meanwhile, his three-day remand ended on the day. He will be produced before a court here on Monday. Commissionerate Police officers have planned to request the court to grant them another seven-day remand for further questioning him. He has so far been brought on remand twice after being arrested on February 14.

Investigators said 66-year-old Swain gave them a tough time during questioning since Friday. “Questioning Swain has been exasperating as he is either lying or is attempting to deceive us. He is not cooperating with us and we are also not able to be harsh on him considering his age,” said a police officer.

Special squad in-charge ACP Sanjeev Satpathy, who is leading the investigation, said they are using the reverse technique and tracing/contacting the victims to elicit information about him. Police have established that Swain married at least 18 women across the country for financial gains but the accused told the investigators that he married just five women and the rest were staying with him willingly. 

Swain used to shuttle between his wives by claiming that he had important meetings in different cities. He rarely travelled in buses and trains and mostly used to take flights. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha fake doctor hospital Odisha police
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp