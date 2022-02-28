Bhubaneswar police raid fake doctor's clinic, find underground room

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police investigating frauds committed by fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain raided his clinic in Dhenkanal district and found an underground room in the building.

They are probing if Swain carried out any medical procedures there illegally. The clinic Sai Shree was set up by Swain in Kamakhyanagar in 1997 without having the requisite permission. The raids were conducted on Saturday but prior to that, most of the staff had fled the facility and police came across only the caretaker.

Swain had started a clinic in a rented building in Kamakhyanagar in 1992-1993 by impersonating a doctor and made a lot of money by cheating unsuspecting patients. He then purchased land in the same locality and set up a new building to accommodate the clinic in 1997 which he named Sai Shree, police said. The clinic is in operation and has 17 to 18 rooms but all are vacant now.

Meanwhile, his three-day remand ended on the day. He will be produced before a court here on Monday. Commissionerate Police officers have planned to request the court to grant them another seven-day remand for further questioning him. He has so far been brought on remand twice after being arrested on February 14.

Investigators said 66-year-old Swain gave them a tough time during questioning since Friday. “Questioning Swain has been exasperating as he is either lying or is attempting to deceive us. He is not cooperating with us and we are also not able to be harsh on him considering his age,” said a police officer.

Special squad in-charge ACP Sanjeev Satpathy, who is leading the investigation, said they are using the reverse technique and tracing/contacting the victims to elicit information about him. Police have established that Swain married at least 18 women across the country for financial gains but the accused told the investigators that he married just five women and the rest were staying with him willingly.

Swain used to shuttle between his wives by claiming that he had important meetings in different cities. He rarely travelled in buses and trains and mostly used to take flights.