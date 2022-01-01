STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Amnesty scheme: Bhubaneswar civic body seeks compliance report from applicants within 15 days

Those not able to submit the compliances within the extended deadline may face rejection of their application.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday urged applicants of Amnesty Scheme 2018-19 to submit compliance needed for regularisation of their constructions within 15 days. 

Those not able to submit the compliances within the extended deadline may face rejection of their application. A reminder notice has been issued by the civic body referring to the compliance needed for the applications received by the Corporation, said BMC city planner Lingaraj Prasad Pattanaik. 

He said the civic body has already informed the applicants about the deficiencies in their applications. However, in many cases, either the compliances have not been received or they are incomplete. Of the 2,200 applications received under the scheme by the Corporation, around 700 have been received with complete documents, while the rest applicants have not deposited all the documents required.  

Common documents pending for compliance are accurate revised building plan, document of ownership, photograph of building, site inspection report, affidavit of peaceful possession and structural safety certificate. 

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh has instructed officials to ensure disposal of pending applications under the scheme by January. Accordingly, people have been requested to comply with all the observations and deficiencies by mid-January to avoid rejection of your applications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC Amnesty Scheme BMC city planner
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp