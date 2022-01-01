Amnesty scheme: Bhubaneswar civic body seeks compliance report from applicants within 15 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday urged applicants of Amnesty Scheme 2018-19 to submit compliance needed for regularisation of their constructions within 15 days.

Those not able to submit the compliances within the extended deadline may face rejection of their application. A reminder notice has been issued by the civic body referring to the compliance needed for the applications received by the Corporation, said BMC city planner Lingaraj Prasad Pattanaik.

He said the civic body has already informed the applicants about the deficiencies in their applications. However, in many cases, either the compliances have not been received or they are incomplete. Of the 2,200 applications received under the scheme by the Corporation, around 700 have been received with complete documents, while the rest applicants have not deposited all the documents required.

Common documents pending for compliance are accurate revised building plan, document of ownership, photograph of building, site inspection report, affidavit of peaceful possession and structural safety certificate.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh has instructed officials to ensure disposal of pending applications under the scheme by January. Accordingly, people have been requested to comply with all the observations and deficiencies by mid-January to avoid rejection of your applications.