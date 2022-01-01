STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, people celebrate New Year with family members

As per the government guidelines, restaurants and other eateries downed their shutters at 10 pm.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fireworks, new year. (Representational photo | AP)

Fireworks. (Representational photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With State government banning zero-night celebration amid scare of super mutant Omicron variant, people in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack could be seen visiting restaurants and liquor off shops in large numbers early on Friday evening for taking the deliveries home to welcome the New Year. As per the government guidelines, restaurants and other eateries downed their shutters at 10 pm.

“I was apprehensive that the police will initiate action against the revellers roaming beyond 10 pm. I returned home before the night curfew was imposed to celebrate the New Year with my parents and wife,” said Dinesh, a resident of Cuttack. Hotel owners said that while many customers stay overnight on December 31 night and take part in zero-night celebrations, this time the number is insignificant. 

“On the day, we had only 20 per cent occupancy in the hotel rooms. Though customers visited the restaurant in decent numbers during the day, there was hardly any crowd in  the evening,” said Director of Hotel Crown Debasish Patnaik. Besides zero-night celebrations, welcome to New Year events in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, kalyan mandaps were banned across the State. The government has also banned community feasts, social gatherings and rallies during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar NYE New Years Eve Bhubaneswar Cuttack Twin City
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp