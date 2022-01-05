Bhubaneswar Development Authority to take up 45 Town Planning projects along Capital ring road

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has proposed to take up 45 projects along the upcoming Capital ring road under the Odisha Town Planning (TP) Scheme for expansion of the city and developing better infrastructure within the extended periphery.

The TP scheme launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2020 has been taken up in four areas of the city in the first phase.

The first phase of the scheme has made significant progress in BDA area. After detailed survey and pulling of all available land, corrected land records of rights were prepared and distribution started, said BDA Vice Chairman BDA Sanjay Kumar Singh after a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

He said target was fixed to expedite construction of road work during the current season. Besides, preparatory works for grounding of the TP 5 to 13 are also in an advanced stage. It was decided that the Works department would construct the major roads and BDA would develop the minor ones. Water supply and sewerage management would be planned by WATCO. Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd has been asked to prepare the plan for electricity supply to the end users.

Reviewing the TP Scheme, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked departments and authorities concerned to ensure basic urban amenities in the areas covered under scheme. He directed to prepare detailed work plan for laying of road, piped water supply, power supply, open space, social infrastructure, sewerage network and drainage management. It was decided to complete distribution of the corrected ROR to the land owners in coming two months.

TP 1 covers part of the mouza like Sahajpur, Narogada, Sijuput, and Paikrapur while TP 2 covers parts of Tamando and Bijipur mouzas, TP-3 covers parts of Nuagan and Paikarapur mouza and TP 4 covers part of Shyamsundarpur mouza.

It has been planned to pull around 1,600 acre of land to accommodate 1.50 lakh people with basic urban amenities. As per initial estimate, around Rs 749 crore would be invested for development of different infrastructure projects.