10 new micro-containment zones in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared 10 residential units in the State Capital as micro-containment zones. Two housing units at Acharya Vihar and one each at Satya Nagar, Bapuji Nagar and Tankapani road have been declared micro-containment zones following detection of multiple cases of Covid-19. Similarly, five more units in the city’s North Zone, one unit each at Sainik School, XIMB block II, Sailashree Vihar, Pandra and Indian Oil Housing Society, have been tagged as micro-containment zones.

Movement of residents in these units has been restricted and BMC would make arrangements for supply of essential goods at their doorsteps. The city logged 341 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours which is 2.5 times more than what it had recorded on Tuesday. The new cases accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the total number of confirmed infections registered in Khurda district in the last 24 hours. BMC officials steps are also being taken to prevent large-scale gathering in market places to prevent transmission. The civic body has also warned to impose a fine of `500 on those found violating Covid norms.