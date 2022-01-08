STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government issues draft ward reservation list for three municipal corporations

However, Opposition political parties do not favour elections without reservation for OBCs.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With election to the urban local bodies (ULBs) expected after April this year, the State government on Friday released the draft reservation list of wards for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). 

The government has also finalised the delimitation of wards for the three municipal corporations. 
Though seats have been reserved for SCs and STs, no reservation has been announced for OBCs. Reservation has also been announced for SC, ST and general category women. 

While BMC will have 67 wards, the CMC has been divided into 59 wards. The BeMC will have 42 wards. Out of the 67 wards in BMC, 38 will be reserved for SC, ST, SC (woman), ST (woman) and general caste women. 

In BMC, three wards each have been reserved for SC and SC (woman) while one seat has been earmarked for STs and two for ST (woman). Similarly, 29 seats have been reserved for general caste women.
Out of the 59 wards in CMC, 33 wards have been reserved for different categories. While four seats have been reserved for SC (woman), three seats are earmarked for SC candidates. Only one seat has been reserved for ST (woman). Similarly, 25 seats have been earmarked for general caste women.

Similarly, out of the 42 wards in the BeMC, 23 have been reserved for different categories. While two seats each have been reserved for SC and SC (woman), one seat has been earmarked for ST (woman). Besides, 18 seats have been reserved for general women candidates.

The Housing and Urban Development department has sought objections from people within the next 10 days. Election has been delayed in the three municipal corporations for more than two years for reservation issues. However, Opposition political parties do not favour elections without reservation for OBCs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha elections Odisha local elections Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Cuttack Municipal Corporation Berhampur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp