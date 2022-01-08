Odisha government issues draft ward reservation list for three municipal corporations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With election to the urban local bodies (ULBs) expected after April this year, the State government on Friday released the draft reservation list of wards for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

The government has also finalised the delimitation of wards for the three municipal corporations.

Though seats have been reserved for SCs and STs, no reservation has been announced for OBCs. Reservation has also been announced for SC, ST and general category women.

While BMC will have 67 wards, the CMC has been divided into 59 wards. The BeMC will have 42 wards. Out of the 67 wards in BMC, 38 will be reserved for SC, ST, SC (woman), ST (woman) and general caste women.

In BMC, three wards each have been reserved for SC and SC (woman) while one seat has been earmarked for STs and two for ST (woman). Similarly, 29 seats have been reserved for general caste women.

Out of the 59 wards in CMC, 33 wards have been reserved for different categories. While four seats have been reserved for SC (woman), three seats are earmarked for SC candidates. Only one seat has been reserved for ST (woman). Similarly, 25 seats have been earmarked for general caste women.

Similarly, out of the 42 wards in the BeMC, 23 have been reserved for different categories. While two seats each have been reserved for SC and SC (woman), one seat has been earmarked for ST (woman). Besides, 18 seats have been reserved for general women candidates.

The Housing and Urban Development department has sought objections from people within the next 10 days. Election has been delayed in the three municipal corporations for more than two years for reservation issues. However, Opposition political parties do not favour elections without reservation for OBCs.

