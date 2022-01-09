Residents cry foul over microcomposting centres' plan of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The controversy over Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s plan to construct microcomposting centres (MCC) in its wards escalated further after residents from Defence Colony of Sailashree Vihar in ward no 7 sought the intervention of Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena to withdraw the decision to set up a waste disposal unit on space meant for public utility purpose in their locality.

The aggrieved residents are vehemently opposing the project planned on a site meant to be developed as a park and other public usage. They said the site is being converted into an MCC without their consent.

Given the nature of management of MCCs in other parts of the city, the residents alleged that the waste processing unit will emit foul odour and pollute the surrounding areas.

Besides, they said the areas earmarked for public utility purposes in the original plan of Bhubaneswar Development Authority should not be utilised for any other purpose.

A resident from the area said the residential area of 23.378 acre requires a public utility space.

The residents said they would be compelled to approach the court if the ‘arbitrary and whimsical decision’ of the civic body is not withdrawn in toto with due consideration of their suggestions.

As it is, the civic body which had taken up the MCC construction project in 2020 to set up 43 such units in different wards has been able to set up only 23 so far owing to land disputes and a series of protests by residents of different wards over site selection.

At present, the South East zone has 13 MCCs serving 18 wards while the North zone has five MCCs serving nine wards. Similarly, the South West zone has five MCCs serving nine wards.

BMC is constructing the MCCs at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh with an aim to process around 5 tonne solid waste on a daily basis in each of these centres. However, it has been facing protest from residents of a number of wards for alleged poor management of these MCCs.

Three months back, the residents of Kapilaprasad had protested and sought shifting of the MCC set up in their area for emitting foul smell and posing serious health hazards in the area.

While BMC top officials could not be reached for their comments on the matter, an official said the civic body has planned to use turbo fan and other advanced technology as per the recommendations of a technical committee to prevent foul smell at the units.

