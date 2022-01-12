90 per cent of Bhubaneswar’s Covid patients in home isolation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As hospitalisation of Covid positive persons during the current wave remains low in the Capital city and more than 90 per cent patients undergoing treatment in home isolation, the BMC has added more rapid response teams (RRTs) to its Covid management system to provide health advisory services to these patients effectively.

BMC Deputy Commissioner for Health and Sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo said 40 Ayush doctors have been roped in and the number of RRTs in the field increased from existing 16 to 40 to strengthen health advisory and monitoring service for patients in home isolation. On being contacted via helpline 1929, the teams will visit patients in home isolation to give them medical advice and isolation kit, he said. The Capital city which has remained a Covid hotspot from the beginning of the outbreak of pandemic in Odisha, has been reporting over 500 cases for the last four days. The city reported another 710 new cases against 107 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has decided to curtail new registration of patients in some of the departments in phases from Wednesday. The registration of patients for the departments like General Medicine, Orthopedics, Dermatology, General Surgery, Pulmonary Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics will be limited to 100 per day, except the departments like Urology, Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, which will continue as before till further orders.