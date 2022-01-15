STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Wild tusker damages boundary wall of EVM warehouse in Odisha's Khurda

The warehouse where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored is located adjacent to the Khurda Collectorate. Officials said there has been no damage to the warehouse or the Collectorate.

Published: 15th January 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image.

BHUBANESWAR: A wild elephant went on a rampage in Khurda town damaging the boundary wall of a warehouse where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored.

The warehouse is located adjacent to the Khurda Collectorate. Officials said there has been no damage to the warehouse or the Collectorate.

Forest department officials said, the adult tusker, who roam alone without being attached to any herd, was moving from Jariput forest to Barunei forest. En route, the tusker went near the Collectorate and broke down the boundary wall of the warehouse late on Friday.

Later, it headed towards a park nearby creating panic among the local people. However, forest officials managed to chase it away from the place.

“The elephant has now moved to Barunei forest and members of the protection squad are tracking its movement,” said an official from Khurda forest division.

Growing human-elephant conflict has become a matter of concern for Khurda district in recent years.

Recently, a forester sustained injuries after being attacked by a tusker, separated from the herd, near the Ranpur range of the Khurda forest division.

The incident took place when the forester and his team were trying to drive the elephant away from entering human habitation in Upendrapur village on Wednesday night.

In November, a herd from Chandaka forests had also caused damage to the hospital compound wall of the Khurda district hospital.

Officials of the division said that protection squad members on the field are on alert as the movement of elephants near human habitations and crop fields usually remains high during the harvesting season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electronic voting machines Khurda Collectorate Barunei forest Human-elephant conflict Ranpur range
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp